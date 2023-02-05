Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) SVP Sells $4,331,200.00 in Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $433.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $493.97.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,327,000 after buying an additional 374,384 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $140,332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 686.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,373,000 after buying an additional 233,547 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,821,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after acquiring an additional 180,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.