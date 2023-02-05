Tellor (TRB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $42.55 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Tellor token can now be purchased for about $18.05 or 0.00077826 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $42.55 million and approximately $27.91 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tellor has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002695 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.00426005 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,738.61 or 0.29056807 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00419513 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,021 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tellor Token Trading
