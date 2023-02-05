Tellor (TRB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $42.55 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Tellor token can now be purchased for about $18.05 or 0.00077826 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $42.55 million and approximately $27.91 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tellor has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.00426005 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,738.61 or 0.29056807 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00419513 BTC.

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,021 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tellor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is an oracle system where miners compete to add data points to an on-chain data bank. Aiming to create a properly incentivized system, Tellor mints a native token, “Tributes” (TRB). Miners are incentivized to submit data using inflationary rewards, and which data types they update are chosen based upon the “tips” assigned to each query. Parties holding TRB can add a “tip” to a specific data type they want updated, then every 5 minutes the Tellor smart contract groups the top five most funded data types and creates a PoW challenge for miners to solve.The first five miners to provide the PoW solution and the five off-chain data points are rewarded with newly minted tokens + the accumulated tips for the specific data requests. In addition to the security provided by the PoW process, our main layer of security comes through a deposit of TRB that acts as a bond or stake requirement in order for miners to participate in the PoW. The miners risk losing this stake if they submit data that is successfully disputed by TRB holders.Tellor Tributes (TRB) are the native tokens of the Tellor. They are used to incentivize miners to provide data through base rewards and tips via user requests. They are used for governing valid data through disputes, and for system upgrades proposed and voted on by token holders.In the Tellor system, 50% of tips go to miners (⅕ to each selected miner) and 50% of the tips are burned each block. The total supply of Tellor is determined by usage and mining rates. For the maximum supply, Tellor’s supply will grow at the rate of the base reward * 288 queries per day.”

