Tenset 1-Day Volume Tops $256,603.24 (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. Tenset has a market cap of $144.17 million and approximately $256,603.24 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003451 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tenset has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00427566 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,761.30 or 0.29163283 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.82 or 0.00421924 BTC.

About Tenset

Tenset is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,925,006 tokens. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

