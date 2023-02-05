TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 million, a P/E ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares during the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TESSCO Technologies

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.