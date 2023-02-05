The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,206,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.3% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $86,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average is $75.63. The stock has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,773 shares of company stock worth $34,505,037 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

