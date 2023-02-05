The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Lifted by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.4% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 14.8% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 193,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE:KO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.83. 15,404,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,741,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average of $61.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

