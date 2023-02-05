The Debt Box Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 Million (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One The Debt Box token can currently be bought for approximately $24.57 or 0.00105138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Debt Box alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.74 or 0.00426562 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,803.12 or 0.29094859 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.00415866 BTC.

The Debt Box Profile

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Debt Box using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Debt Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Debt Box and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.