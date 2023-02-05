The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60 to $4.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion to $3.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion. The Ensign Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.60-$4.74 EPS.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,383. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.08.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Stephens upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,882 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after acquiring an additional 134,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,203,000 after acquiring an additional 55,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,657,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,232,000 after acquiring an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as emergency care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The company was founded by Roy E.

