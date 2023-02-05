The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $99.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.08.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,116 shares of company stock worth $2,018,882. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in The Ensign Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as emergency care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The company was founded by Roy E.

