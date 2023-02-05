The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $277.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.71.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $236.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Hershey has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $242.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,023 shares of company stock worth $9,293,587 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,115,000 after acquiring an additional 404,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,756,000 after acquiring an additional 342,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

