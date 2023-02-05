The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Trimmed by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 53.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 185,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.84. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

