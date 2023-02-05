The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 777 ($9.60).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.89) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.65) to GBX 685 ($8.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Sage Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 590 ($7.29) to GBX 800 ($9.88) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded The Sage Group to an “add” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 965 ($11.92) to GBX 880 ($10.87) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Sage Group

In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare sold 25,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 787 ($9.72), for a total transaction of £197,190.72 ($243,535.53). In other news, insider Steve Hare sold 25,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 787 ($9.72), for a total value of £197,190.72 ($243,535.53). Also, insider Jonathan Howell sold 16,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 805 ($9.94), for a total value of £131,279.40 ($162,133.38). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,624 shares of company stock worth $50,298,852.

The Sage Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 806.80 ($9.96) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 3,227.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 587.20 ($7.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 823 ($10.16). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 771.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 742.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

About The Sage Group

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.