The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,935 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 2.2% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $80.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.