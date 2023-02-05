Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $429.00 million-$437.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.97 million.

Thermon Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:THR traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $24.00. 315,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,165. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $100.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Thermon Group

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Thermon Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Thermon Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Thermon Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Thermon Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.