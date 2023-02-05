Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $334.76 million and approximately $119.56 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00087221 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00063544 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010308 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001117 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00024514 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000514 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004205 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001725 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,020,204,653 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.