thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.39) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TKA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.50) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays set a €6.00 ($6.52) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.70 ($6.20) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.70) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, January 20th.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €7.44 ($8.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.74. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($22.50) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($29.36).

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

