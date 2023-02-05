Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 99,415 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,415 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 168.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX opened at $49.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.