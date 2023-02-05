Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 59,113 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,113 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $20,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $50,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.5906 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

