Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,581 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $19,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $137.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.42. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $89.09 and a 1-year high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. Hess’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $3,831,789.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,103.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $3,831,789.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,103.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $1,880,060.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,982 shares in the company, valued at $43,090,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,918 shares of company stock valued at $31,453,115. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

