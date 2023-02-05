Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Position in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in adidas by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in adidas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in adidas by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in adidas by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADDYY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on adidas from €165.00 ($179.35) to €160.00 ($173.91) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cheuvreux lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.10.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $86.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day moving average is $70.21. adidas AG has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $140.80.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. adidas had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that adidas AG will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

