Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,663 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after acquiring an additional 81,002 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Further Reading

