Todd Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 127,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOPEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,764,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $17,667,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth $10,849,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,511,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,464,000.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.