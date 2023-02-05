Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,808 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,544 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Seagate Technology worth $15,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 286.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $70.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.28. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $113.50.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

