TomoChain Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001809 BTC on major exchanges. TomoChain has a market cap of $39.82 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,219,700 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

