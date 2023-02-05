TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTE. CX Institutional bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 140.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.60. 1,453,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,792. The firm has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.67. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.