TransAlta (TSE:TA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CSFB

CSFB lowered shares of TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has C$15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$17.50.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. National Bankshares raised shares of TransAlta from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.44.

TransAlta Price Performance

TSE:TA opened at C$12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.54. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$10.52 and a 52-week high of C$15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$929.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 112,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.98, for a total value of C$1,345,030.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,369,566.68.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Read More

