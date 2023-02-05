Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at HC Wainwright

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcat currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.50.
Transcat Stock Up 4.0 %
Transcat stock opened at $86.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 0.79. Transcat has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $87.00.
Institutional Trading of Transcat
About Transcat
Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transcat (TRNS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.