Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at HC Wainwright

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcat currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.50.

Transcat stock opened at $86.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 0.79. Transcat has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Transcat by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Transcat by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Transcat by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

