Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Sells $57,627.50 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $57,627.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,951. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

About Travere Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.