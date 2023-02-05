Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of TPH stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $24.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Stories

