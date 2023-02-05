Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.15% of Turning Point Brands worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPB opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $417.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.51.

TPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Turning Point Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Turning Point Brands to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

