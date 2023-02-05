Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 5.0 %

TWO stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $22.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.64%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, VP Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $46,106.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,872.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $38,815.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $46,106.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,872.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,919 shares of company stock worth $246,706 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 33.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 408,533 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 155.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 51,338 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.