UFO Gaming Trading Up 1% This Week (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. UFO Gaming has a market capitalization of $47.50 million and $2.17 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UFO Gaming token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UFO Gaming has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming Profile

UFO Gaming launched on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

