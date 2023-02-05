Ultra Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.10 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $81.60 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,994.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00584588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00193432 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00049842 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00063373 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000736 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003818 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.27867778 USD and is up 5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,298,945.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.