UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives $21.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In related news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,589.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,932 shares of company stock valued at $30,950. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

UMH Properties Trading Down 2.1 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 423,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 53,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 230,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -156.86%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

