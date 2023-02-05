UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRYGet Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UNCRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UniCredit from €14.40 ($15.65) to €16.90 ($18.37) in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UniCredit from €15.00 ($16.30) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of UniCredit to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of UniCredit from €14.50 ($15.76) to €17.00 ($18.48) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UniCredit from €13.90 ($15.11) to €15.40 ($16.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.16.

OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia).

