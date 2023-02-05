Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.5 %

UNP opened at $210.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

