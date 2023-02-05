Uniswap Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.49 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $7.21 or 0.00030851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and $108.62 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.72 or 0.00422526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014946 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000820 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004328 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00017830 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000449 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.04692091 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 607 active market(s) with $170,073,714.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

