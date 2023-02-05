United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $191.66 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $230.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

