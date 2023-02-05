Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal by 3,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Universal by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas H. Johnson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $151,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,728.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Universal Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on UVV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of UVV opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.73. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average is $52.13.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $650.98 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 3.76%.

Universal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is 88.27%.

About Universal

(Get Rating)

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Further Reading

