Unizen Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $26.67 Million (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $26.67 million and $1.59 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unizen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00423168 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,616.01 or 0.28863320 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00427409 BTC.

Unizen Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

