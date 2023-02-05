US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USFD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other US Foods news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,185.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,396 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,164. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

US Foods Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in US Foods by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in US Foods by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. US Foods has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.46.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Articles

