USDX [Kava] Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $98.06 million and approximately $243,253.77 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00003790 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00580351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00187455 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00049486 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00063091 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001169 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

