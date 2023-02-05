USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after buying an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after purchasing an additional 813,967 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 883,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,138,000 after purchasing an additional 75,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $783.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $734.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $697.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $789.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,213 shares of company stock worth $13,343,438. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $851.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

