USS Investment Management Ltd Has $11.79 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,098 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $50,266,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,269,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $245.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.53.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.