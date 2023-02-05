USS Investment Management Ltd Has $14.31 Million Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,246 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $14,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Stock Performance

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $256.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $280.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.02) by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $387.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.25 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 171.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total transaction of $251,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,504. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Further Reading

