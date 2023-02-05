USS Investment Management Ltd Has $15.21 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,520 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $117.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.55 and its 200 day moving average is $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $164.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

