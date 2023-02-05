USS Investment Management Ltd Has $9.39 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,170 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 34.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.9% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ED opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

