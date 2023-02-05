USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,279 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 1.0 %

PGR opened at $136.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.64. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $100.81 and a 52 week high of $139.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,358 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Articles

