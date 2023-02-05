USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,260 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $92.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.83. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.