USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,199 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Mondelez International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,710,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,262,000 after buying an additional 803,252 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,421,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,994 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,176,000 after acquiring an additional 220,062 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,144,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,704,000 after acquiring an additional 42,453 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $65.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.35. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.81.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.81.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

